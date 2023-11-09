MPs press case over Shropshire hospital and health services with ministers

During the meeting the MPs sought clarity over the plans for the £312 million 'Future Fit' reorganisation of the county's hospitals – and the latest developments where the Department of Health has sought advice on the scheme from Independent Reconfiguration Panel (IRP).

The advice has been sought after Telford & Wrekin Council, which is opposed to the 'Future Fit' plans for Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), questioned the census data used to decide on the proposals.

The MPs – Ludlow's Philip Dunne, Shrewsbury & Atcham's Daniel Kawczynski, North Shropshire's Helen Morgan, and The Wrekin's Mark Pritchard, were told that the request to the IRP would be 'rapidly assessed'.

The plans will see RSH become the centre of the county's emergency care with the only full 24-hour A&E, while also taking over consultant-led women and children's services, which are currently delivered at PRH.

The reorganisation will see PRH as the base for an 'A&E Local', while the hospital also becomes the centre of the county's planned care.

The MPs met Will Quince MP, minister of state for health, and Lord Markham, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, who has responsibility for NHS capital including hospital investment, along with senior officials from the Department for Health and Social Care, NHS England and NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Current service levels and preparations for winter were also discussed.

MPs were told the The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH), which manages RSH and PRH, has improved this year in its emergency care performance.

However, the group said that significant improvement is still required and there is no room for complacency, emphasising continuing concerns from constituents about cases of inappropriately long waits for admission when attending A&E.

They said that ministers indicated that the winter delivery plan is being finalised and additional bed capacity will be introduced at both SaTH hospitals to help this winter.

Mr Dunne said: “This was a constructive meeting in which ministers reconfirmed their desire to see this major investment in our acute hospitals proceed as a key part of plans to improve healthcare outcomes for patients in Shropshire.”

Mr Kawczynski said: “The modernisation of Shropshire’s A&E services is the single largest investment awarded to the county. I am delighted that Health Minister Quince met with my colleagues and me to assure us about the Government’s commitment to delivering this investment that will have a transformative impact on patients.”

Mrs Morgan said: “Improving health services is a key priority that comes up time and again in North Shropshire. It was very useful to meet with the health minister and colleagues to discuss plans to improve the situation in our county, including the extra beds – beds which will help relieve A&E pressure and help save lives.”

Mr Pritchard added: "I am glad that, despite local scaremongering by Labour, a 24 hour, seven-day-a-week, A&E Local has been secured at the Princess Royal Hospital and that many new and expanded clinical services will be delivered in Telford".