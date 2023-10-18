Shropshire nursing boss: Play your part in supporting the health service this winter

Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Our Emergency Departments (ED) remain under pressure and the trust, along with other health and care partners, is urging residents to play their part this winter by re-thinking which service they opt for when unwell.

In Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin each year, more than 130,000 people turn up at EDs. While many of these patients require care from our ED staff, more than two thirds (63 per cent) of ED attendances last year could have been effectively treated elsewhere.

Launched today (Wednesday, October 18), the Think Which Service campaign urges local people to ‘Think Self-Care’ and to consider using services such as their local pharmacy, Minor Injury Unit (MIU) or NHS 111, before turning straight to their GP, nearest ED or dialling 999.

Now, the trust has partnered with local GPs, pharmacists and other healthcare organisations to help raise awareness of which services are available and, importantly, when to use each one, as part of the campaign.

Despite the challenges, urgent and emergency care services at both the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford remain open for anyone who needs them. Please do continue to come forward.

The campaign also shines a spotlight on when to attend an MIU rather than an ED. MIUs, which are located at Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Whitchurch, are staffed by experienced emergency care nurses and are a fast and effective way of getting urgent treatment without the long wait in EDs.

For further information about Think Which Service, visit: thinkwhichservice.co.uk.

Exciting digital developments are taking place at the Trust that will significantly improve the safety of our patients and the quality of their care.

As part of the work, we are introducing new roles for a Specialist Digital Nurse or Allied Health Professional (AHP).

They will be part of a growing team of Digital Clinicians who are passionate about improving patient care and will help to shape future care at the trust. The team will be involved in the implementation of a new electronic patient record at the Trust. The deadline for applications is Wednesday 25 October.

If you would like to find out more, please contact Josh Pagden, Chief Nursing/AHP Information Officer (josh.pagden@nhs.net) or visit the SaTH website: www.jobs.sath.nhs.uk

This Friday (October 20) marks Wear Red Day, which is led by Show Racism The Red Card – the UK’s leading educational anti-racism charity.