Shropshire dentist prepares for aid mission to Cambodia

Greig Wilson, a dental therapist from Shropshire

Greig Wilson, dental therapist at Much Wenlock-based Twickel Dental Practice, will help set up a preventative dental program for people in Cambodia through Dentaid The Dental Charity.

Greig will be volunteering with a team of 14 clinicians for two weeks and will be mainly providing dental care for vulnerable children.

He said: “I am expecting my trip to Cambodia to be an unforgettable experience, both professionally and personally, and it's something I am really looking forward to.

“I am also delighted to be supporting a charity that does some amazing work in providing healthcare to some of the most isolated populations and vulnerable people all over the world.

“Due to events of the last century in Cambodia, there are many people without access to affordable basic services including dental care and a big focus of this visit will be around education and prevention.”

Twickel Dental was established in 2008 and offers an extensive range of dental treatments from general dental care to cosmetic treatments. Welcoming children of all ages, it also provides dental examinations, oral hygiene, treatments and fun education to help them develop a great habit from a young age.