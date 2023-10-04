Two more bleed kits for Newport after appeal from family of stabbing victim

Councillors Mark Wiggin and Peter Scott

Newport has received two more bleed control kits, adding to the town's collection of life-saving equipment.

The family of Daniel Baird visited Newport earlier this year in a campaign across the UK for bleed control kits to be installed with defibrillators and other publicly accessible places.

Daniel, aged 26, was fatally stabbed in Birmingham in July 2017.

The kits were designed by the West Midlands Ambulance Service, based on what paramedics carry, and include a tourniquet, trauma bandage and gauze as well as a body map.

A campaign by Newport councillor Peter Scott, raised over £1,300 to buy several kits for the town.

The Navy Club, The Pheasant, The Barley, The Swan, The Railway Tavern and The Wheatsheaf received their kits in spring.

Now, Newport's Cosy Hall has joined the list of venues proudly hosting the equipment.

Councillor Mark Wiggin, chair of trustees at Cosy Hall, said: "In an emergency, these kits could mean the difference between life and death, and Cosy Hall is very grateful to Councillor Scott for providing them to us.