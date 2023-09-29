County hospitals braced for more strike action

The county's hospitals are braced for more strike action

Junior doctors and consultants will both be walking out again from 7am on Monday, October 2, to 7am on Thursday, October 5.

Local health bosses have asked for support during the strike, saying it is "vital that the public continue to use services wisely".

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “The NHS faces co-ordinated industrial action next week stretching over three days with both consultants and junior doctors striking in our hospitals. We will be prioritising emergency care and please be aware that it is highly likely planned or non-emergency work will be significantly impacted. If you have a planned appointment, please come in as expected, unless you hear otherwise.

“The NHS is asking patients to choose services wisely during the industrial action and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most.

"This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

"GP practices and local pharmacies will remain open as normal but are expected to be busier than usual as a result. Also, please consider using your local Minor Injury Unit in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch. These can provide rapid treatment for injuries and illnesses that don’t require emergency hospital care.