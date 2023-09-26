County lines drug gang driver gets jail while young dealer who was 'trapped' is spared prison
Parents whose campaigning uncovered Shropshire's maternity scandal have called on the Government to launch a national investigation into services across England.
Rhiannon Davies, her husband Richard Stanton, and Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths, from Myddle, have written to the Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, to outline their concerns in the wake of recent developments at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which is investigating around 1,700 cases of poor maternity care.