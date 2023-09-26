Parents who uncovered Shropshire maternity scandal ask Health Secretary to launch national inquiry

By Dominic Robertson

Parents whose campaigning uncovered Shropshire's maternity scandal have called on the Government to launch a national investigation into services across England.

Rhiannon Davies and Richard Stanton, whose campaigning led to the Ockenden review of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire
Rhiannon Davies and Richard Stanton, whose campaigning led to the Ockenden review of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Rhiannon Davies, her husband Richard Stanton, and Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths, from Myddle, have written to the Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, to outline their concerns in the wake of recent developments at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which is investigating around 1,700 cases of poor maternity care.

