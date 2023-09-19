Charity in volunteer plea

The Midlands Air Ambulance has issued a fresh appeal for volunteers

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has seen individuals in Shropshire signing up to donate their time in the charity’s retail stores in Shrewsbury and Wellington, charity events and helping by raising awareness of the service in their local community.

Despite the increase in volunteers across the whole charity organisation the life-saving organisation is appealing for charity shop volunteers due to the successful expansion of the charity’s busy retail company.

Alison Hill, volunteer manager at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Volunteering is a great way to give back to the community and become a Midlands Air Ambulance Charity hero.

"I would like to thank our loyal volunteers that have donated their time to supporting our advanced pre-hospital emergency service.

"If you’re interested in gaining new skills and helping a lifesaving cause, joining our team of volunteers is the perfect way to start.

"From helping out in our shops, to attending one of the biggest motorcycle ride outs in the UK, there is a role for everyone in our Midlands Air Ambulance Charity family."