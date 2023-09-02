Shropshire junior doctors 'not backing down' ahead of joint strike with consultants

Dr Shivam Sharma and a colleague during the pandemic

The British Medical Association announced the strikes last week to take place in September and October. Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, and Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry are all expected to be impacted.

Dr Shivam Sharma, of the BMA's West Midlands junior doctors' committee, was critical of the Government and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's "final offer" in August, which works out to an 8.8 per cent pay rise on average, still a "real terms" pay cut given the rate of inflation.

Referring to the Covid pandemic, Dr Sharma said: "This Government was downing drinks in Downing Street while we were going into ITUs in PPE, putting our lives at risk against an unknown virus. The Government owe it to us to have a proper conversation with us.

"Rishi Sunak has said this is his final offer. That's not how negotiations work. He's throwing his toys out of the pram. It's not fair to doctors or patients.

"Patients are having operations cancelled and this is a last resort for us, but we must stand up against the belligerent Government.

"There will be disruption to elected procedures, but waiting lists were already at seven million before any strike action. Now they're at 7.5 million."

He added: "I've just finished four 12-and-a-half hour night shifts. It's tiring, but we do it anyway, for £14-an-hour. We're asking for £20-an-hour.

"The latest ballot results show 98 per cent of doctors voted yes to striking, more than 7,000 more than last time. So we've got an even larger mandate for action than last time. It just shows the strength of our resolve. Morale is at an all-time low, but we are not backing down.

"We hope the Government come to their senses and attempt to negotiate with us."

During the most recent strike action, more than 200 appointments were cancelled and 66 members of staff were out of action at Shropshire's three main hospitals.

Regarding the next strikes, nationally consultants had already announced plans to walk out for 48 hours from September 19, and will be joined by their junior colleagues on September 20.

Junior doctors will then continue their strike on September 21 and 22.

Both consultants and junior doctors will then strike together on October 2, 3 and 4.

Staff will work on a “Christmas Day cover” basis for both spells of industrial action, meaning emergency care will continue to be provided.