'Significant impact' expected as hospitals brace for unprecedented strike action

Junior doctors on strike at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital earlier this year

The unprecedented industrial action, a significant escalation of the dispute with the Government, was confirmed by the British Medical Association (BMA) yesterday.

While health services have been hit by a series of strikes all year – from nurses, junior doctors, and consultants – it will be the first time those involved have co-ordinated action.

The latest action will see the junior doctors and consultants' September strike action overlap for one day, while they plan to walk out together for three days in October.

The most recent separate strikes last month saw around 400 workers walk out and around 400 procedures cancelled across the county.

The BMA said staff will work on a "Christmas Day cover" basis for both spells of forthcoming industrial action, meaning emergency care will continue to be provided.

Consultants had already announced plans to walk out for 48 hours from September 19, and will be joined by their junior colleagues on September 20.

Junior doctors will then continue their strike on September 21 and 22.

Both consultants and junior doctors will then strike together on October 2, 3 and 4.

Dr Nick White, chief medical officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said they were expecting the action to have a "significant impact" and asked for the public's support during the action.

He said: "As is the case for all parts of the country our consultants and junior doctors are a significant part of our medical workforce and as such the planned strike action will have a significant impact.

"We are committed to ensuring that emergency services remain in place, with staffing levels in line with that in place on ‘Christmas Day’ levels of care.

"This will ensure that emergency care would continue to be provided, but elective or non-emergency work may be significantly impacted."

He added: "During the strike period, it will be even more important people choose services wisely so that care is available to patients who need it most.

"This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.