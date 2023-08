Cycling-mad ex-vicar, 89, is racking up 90 miles before he turns 90 to help food bank

An octogenarian is counting down to his 90th birthday by cycling 90 miles around the Shropshire countryside - all to benefit his local food bank.

John Holden, 89, is riding 90 miles to raise money for Stretton Foodbank Retired vicar John Holden, who will turn 90 this November, is spending this week clocking up 90 miles on his bike and raising money for Stretton Foodbank.