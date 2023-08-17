Shrewsbury runner and rugby fan taking on ultra-marathon challenge for Motor Neuron Disease charity

Graham Berry, from Shrewsbury, is running 150km to raise money for MND

Graham Berry is hoping to raise £10,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association by running a two-day ultra-marathon over the Pennines.

The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigns for those people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Graham, who was born in Wigan, will run 150km from the home of the Wigan Warriors, The DW Stadium to the Leeds Rhinos’ stadium at Headingley on September 7 and 8.

His route will take the scenic route via the Leeds-Liverpool canal, passing through Chorley, Blackburn, Burnley, Skipton and Bradford - in time for the Wigan Warriors’ away game at Leeds which kicks off at 8pm on day two of his epic adventure.

The 51-year-old, who has been raising money for the MND Association for over three years because of his love of rugby league, has been inspired and motivated by Rob Burrow, the former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half who was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

“There are currently around 5,000 people like Rob at any one time in the UK living with MND who’s families are supporting them," Graham said.

"I want to do everything in my power to find a cure for this extremely cruel condition and to give families like Rob and Lindsey’s all they need to support them. We have to keep banging the drum and raising the profile of motor neurone disease and there is no finish line until there’s a cure.”

Graham said the mammoth challenge was the "biggest distance and hardest challenge" he'd ever undertaken.

Amanda Devlin, regional fundraiser at the MND Association, said: “Without the amazing support of people like Graham, the MND Association simply would not be able to provide its vital support services, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND.

"Together we are making a real difference for people affected by this devastating disease.”