Shropshire nursing boss: Still time to nominate hospital heroes

Hayley Flavell

There is still time to nominate hospital heroes who you think have gone above and beyond as part of our annual Trust Celebratory Awards.

In partnership with the Shropshire Star, the trust is asking communities to nominate their hospital heroes for the Public Recognition Award.

Why not nominate one of our colleagues or teams for the fantastic work that they do as the awards are a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate the care they provide.

You can find out how in the Shropshire Star and online.

Last year’s winner Lorna McQuaid, a Bank Healthcare Assistant, was so thrilled to have received the Public Recognition Award and said that it meant the world to her.

You don’t have long to get your nominations in with the closing date this Friday.

Nominations will then be shortlisted and followed by a public vote, so you can choose your winner who will be announced at our virtual staff awards in November.

It is exciting to hear that our maternity services have been nominated at this year’s national Baby Lifeline UK MUM (Maternity Unit Marvels) Awards.

Families across the country have been sharing their experiences of difficulties occurring in pregnancy and birth, where, thanks to the exceptional care of their maternity team, they had a good experience with a positive outcome.

Being recognised at these awards is something to be very proud of, and as all nominations are made by members of the public, it shows that our maternity services are making a difference.

Well done to my maternity colleagues. Winners will be announced in early October.

I would like to thank you for your support and understanding during the recent industrial action by junior doctors.

With forthcoming action by consultants too (from 7am on Thursday, August 24, to 7am on Saturday, August 26, and the August bank holiday approaching I would again encourage you to ‘Think which service?’ you need should you require medical help.

We are also encouraging people to be prepared by planning repeat prescriptions ahead of the bank holiday.

Every bank holiday, NHS 111 sees an increase in people contacting the service having run out of essential medication and needing an urgent repeat prescription.

You can avoid this by getting organised now, and order and collect prescriptions in time.

Our emergency departments (EDs) remain extremely busy, so it is crucial to know which local health service to use and when.

EDs are for genuinely life-threatening emergencies – for example chest pains or severe bleeding or burns.

If you have a life-threatening illness or injury please continue to dial 999.

If you have an urgent but not life-threatening medical need, please visit www.111.nhs.uk.

NHS 111 online is available to signpost people to the best option for their care needs. You can find out more about the services available on the Think Which Service website.

Finally, a reminder that the Trust is holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 2.30pm on Wednesday, August 30, at the Shropshire Education and Conference Centre, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

We would like you to invite you to the meeting, where information about the work of the trust during 2022/23 will be shared with you. We will also highlight our plans for the future.