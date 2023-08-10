Mayor plans to go to bed and be pushed around for 18 miles in aid of hospital beds campaign

Josh Dickin

Josh Dickin, the Mayor of Bishop's Castle, is even inviting members of the public to hop on for a selfie as he and his bed pushers go round the county on August Bank Holiday Monday.

The mayor has even done some fact-finding of his own as he recently headed to Northumberland to meet campaigners behind a successful campaign in a similar community.

In Bishop's Castle campaigners are battling to re-open 16 beds at the town's community hospital. The health trust plans to make a decision on whether to hand back the beds contract at a meeting in September. Other services at the community hospital remain open.

Councillor Dickin said: "On behalf of the Save our Beds campaign for getting our beds back open at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital.

"We urgently need donations to help towards publicity/printing costs, potentially research costs, rooming costs, software costs amongst many other things."

The mayor said all money raised will be accounted for by the Community Hospital League Of Friends with a member of the campaign group acting as a sub treasurer.

Mayor Dickin added: "So I am doing another challenge, along with group. And any members of the public can help join in along the way.

"A purpose made bed is being built to travel around the local communities, being pushed by volunteers with myself in the bed.

"I will help push when on Colstey Bank!

"This will happen on August Bank Holiday Monday, August 28 To raise awareness and much needed funds for the campaign."

The route is a total of just over 18 miles, starting at Bishop's Castle Hospital at 9am and heading via Colebatch, Acton, Clun, Clunton, Purslow, Kempton, Lydbury North and Brockton

The mayor added that they will 'maybe' be stopping at a pub or two.

He said: "Please donate whatever you can, we are truly grateful for your support. We know money is tight for many, but every little really does help.

"We are all together as one, with the best interests for what’s best for our community.

"Please come out and show your support, even hop on the bed with mayor for a photo."