Campaigners plan empty chair protest over Bishop's Castle Hospital beds closure decision

By David Tooley

Campaigners for a Shropshire community hospital will present a massive petition to an empty chair this week as they keep up pressure on health chiefs.

Members of Save Bishop's Castle Hospital Beds will be marching from the town hall at 9am this Thursday to Bishop's Castle Community College where Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (ShropCom) bosses had been planning to make a crunch decision.

