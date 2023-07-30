Pub quiz nights help raise thousands for hospice

The quiz nights at The Sun Trevor have raised thousands for the Nightingale Hospice over the last eight years.

The Sun Trevor, near Llangollen, has given the money to the Nightingale House Hospice – taking the total raised for the charity by the pub over the past eight years to £24,500.

On Friday the team at the pub were joined by the Clwyd South Conservative MP, Simon Baynes, to present the money.

Mr Baynes joined owners, Paul and Katy Jones, along with The Sun Trevor quizmaster, Maggie Smith, for the unveiling of the £1,500 cheque.

Following a year online during the Covid-19 pandemic, the quiz now takes place in person each week, with between 30 and 40 people in attendance on average.

Ms Smith said: "The Nightingale House Hospice need the money very badly and I am very pleased to continue as Quizmaster, raising £1,500 since January this year and a cumulative total of £24,500 over the last eight years since my sister-in-law Sandra was cared for by the Hospice.”

Mr Baynes MP said: "It was great to visit The Sun Trevor again and to see how their fundraising efforts have progressed in recent months. The work of the team there is a testament to the charitable and service-minded spirit of businesses across Clwyd South and I look forward to visiting again. I would also like to pay special tribute to Paul and Katy as the owners of the pub, along with Maggie Smith for her work as Quizmaster.