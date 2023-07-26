'Isolation wishlist' set up for little girl starting radiation treatment in cancer battle

Dulcie gives a thumbs up as she goes into isolation. Picture: Debbie O'Kelly

Dulcie O'Kelly, aged seven, of Lawley, is at University College London Hospital where she was set to undergo radiation treatment today and be kept in isolation for the duration.

It means the youngster cannot take her favourite toys with her or they would have to be left behind after being irradiated as part of Dulcie's treatment for neuroblastoma.

They have taken one of Dulcie's favourite toys, a teddy called Moo Cow, which is a "very old tired" hand me down from mum Debbie O'Kelly.

"I can keep Moo Cow with me in the parent cubicle," said Debbie. "And we can bring Moo Cow home."

But for other things Debbie has created an "isolation wishlist" for her daughter. Items bought from the Amazon site will be posted direct to the hospital.

The wishlist includes a children's walkie talkie, lots of unicorns, a cute duck night light, and jelly beans.

Dulcie gives a thumbs up as she goes into isolation. Picture: Debbie O'Kelly

Debbie said: "Well we are here and settled in. Little miss is loving her special room and has made herself right at home.

"Thank you to all who have messaged and sent good luck to her. We do read every message and apologise that we aren’t always able to reply to everyone but know we read them and save them for Dulcie’s memory book."

She says her amazing school friends and their families "outdid themselves with gifts, books, crafts, etcetera for her time in hospital.

Dulcie gives a thumbs up as she goes into isolation. Picture: Debbie O'Kelly

She said; "Quite a few have asked so we have set up a “Dulcie’s isolation wishlist” it’s not very big as her amazing school friends and their families outdid themselves with gifts, books, crafts, etc for her time in hospital.

"Thanks again and we will keep everyone posted as we navigate through another round of treatment."

The link to the wish list is www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/19NZ5DFYCG75

The family is also fundraising in case they need to go for another option of treatments abroad. They have exceeded the £101,000 mark but could be facing a bill of around £250,000.