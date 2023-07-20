Thrill seekers taking on wing-walking challenge for children's hospice

Emily Pearce and Steve Henly will be taking on the challenge.

The charity’s chair of trustees, Steve Henly, and lottery manager, Emily Pearce, are part of the group of 10 taking on the daring challenge of being flown at 600ft into the air atop a 1940s Boeing Stearman, reaching speeds of up to 140mph, while dressed as the Hope House Hound and a Teletubby.

The daring wing walkers have been brought together by husband-and-wife team Anthony and Vanessa Watts from Knighton, Powys, who have very generously donated the places – meaning every penny raised goes directly to supporting seriously ill local children and their families.

It is the second year they have organised a wing walk, with last year’s event raising more than £12,500.

Mt Henly said: “I am always looking for different ways to raise money so that Hope House Children’s Hospices can be here for the children and families that need us the most.

“Well now it’s time for me to do something truly daring, and wing walking is definitely taking me well out of my comfort zone – and you won’t normally see me dressed as a Teletubby.

“I would like to thank Anthony and Vanessa for kindly donating the places so we can all focus on raising as much money as possible.”

Emily Pearce, who will be dressing as the 'Hope House Hound', said: “It’s time for me to put my money where my mouth is and do something daring.

“If you can sponsor our group then every pound will be very much appreciated as we look to raise as much money as we can.”

Organiser Anthony said: “We have been supporting Hope House for a long time and we are delighted to once again be pulling together a great group of people to take to the skies and raise money to support seriously ill children and their families.

“We have currently raised nearly £10,000, but we’d like to raise even more, so if you can sponsor us in any way and help raise as much money as we can for this amazing charity that would be wonderful.”