Fresh pictures show progress on Shropshire's newest GP practice

These pictures show the progress on the new Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Practice.

Construction is ongoing on the new Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Practice, with health bosses saying they expect it to be ready to open in January next year.

The practice is being built on a plot off Haughton Road, Shifnal, and will include 13 consultation, office and treatment rooms.

The development, intended to help cope with the increase in the population of Shifnal, is also expected to include around 58 car parking spaces.

Emma Pyrah, associate director of primary care at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said the practice would be "extremely important".

A previously released artist's impression of how the practice could look. Picture: Bundred and Goode

She said: “The new, purpose-built Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Centre is on target to open to patients in January 2024 and is expected to provide increased capacity for appointments and extended opening hours, more integrated services and improved access to high-quality diagnostic facilities, consulting, and treatment rooms.

“The project, which has been supported by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and has attracted significant funding from NHS England, will be extremely important in helping GPs and the specialist practice team to better meet the increasing health and social needs of our patients in the area.