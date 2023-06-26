'Superhero' Jaxson taking on challenge to support charity which provides 'life changing' treatment

Vicki Thomas, Andy Morris and Rebecca Gittins, of Lanyon Bowdler, with Curtis Langley of The Movement Centre, left, and Clare Hollinshead, right, who will be supporting Jaxson during his superhero challenge

Jaxson Hollinshead, from Ketley, is undergoing treatment at The Movement Centre in Oswestry, and is one of hundreds of people with disabilities taking part in the Superhero Series.

Hi parents, Clare and Matt Hollinshead, decided to take part in the event to raise funds for The Movement Centre, which Clare said had already had a big impact on Jaxson’s life.

She said: “Jaxson has Downs Syndrome, hypotonia and hypermobility which means he finds it very difficult to walk.

“He started having physiotherapy at The Movement Centre in January and the difference has been amazing – he can now walk with the help of his frame and his confidence has really improved.

“We thought the Superhero Series would be a good challenge for Jaxson and a chance to give something back to The Movement Centre, so he will be walking one kilometre around the running track at Shrewsbury Sports Village on August 6, which will be a huge achievement for him.

“The challenge will take place alongside a fun run being organised by How Hard Can It Be events, who are being kind enough to allow Jaxson to join in, so we would like to say a big thank you to them.”

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler is sponsoring participants entering the Superhero Series for The Movement Centre.

People can either participate at the main national event, the Superhero Tri, which takes place at Dorney Lake in Windsor on August 12, or by undertaking their own challenge linking with the day.

The whole ethos is that people of any ability can achieve their goal, with the support of “sidekicks” who support them along the way.

The Movement Centre, based at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Oswestry, is an official charity friend of the Superhero Series with three families taking part, and is urging people to support them on their journey.

Amanda Jones, of Lanyon Bowdler, said: “The Superhero Series is a fantastic project, and it is a pleasure to be able to support people like Jaxson and his family in their challenges.

“As a firm, we are providing financial assistance to cover the entry fees for The Movement Centre, and are also offering staff members to take part if any entrants need a sidekick.

“We wish Jaxson and everyone taking part every success – they are all truly inspiring.”

Curtis Langley, fundraising and marketing officer at The Movement Centre, said: “The Superhero Series is an amazing inclusive event that the families who attend The Movement Centre can take part in.