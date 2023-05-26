Parents raise concern over 'devastating' Shropshire hospitals job advert
Shropshire's major hospital trust is facing criticism for a job advert which said successful candidates would have to "frequently" tell patients and families of incidents where "harm has been caused".
The advert was for a role at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) – which is currently in special measures and was the subject of the damning Ockenden investigation into its maternity services, published last year.