'Place of Safety' suite at Shrewsbury centre helping ease pressure on health services

The Redwoods Centre

The Health Based Place of Safety, also known as the 136 suite, has undergone extensive refurbishment work to make the facility suitable for both adults and children detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act.

Historically the suite has not had a dedicated space specifically designed for the needs of children and young people. Therefore, when a child or young person has previously been admitted, the suite has been closed to adult admissions in line with safeguarding measures.

Paul Bowers, Midland Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust’s head of operations for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “The Health Based Place of Safety is an important facility within The Redwoods Centre and supports adults and children who require a mental health assessment.

“I am delighted that the extensive work which has been carried out over recent months is now complete. This new fit-for-purpose facility will provide a positive impact on the adults, children and young people detained under Section 135 or 136 of the Mental Health Act 2007 who are taken there for assessment.”

He said the new facility would have a positive impact on local health services.

“When a child or young person comes into the facility we have to adhere to appropriate safeguarding measures" said Mr Bowers.

"Previously the knock-on effect of this meant that adults needing the facility at the same time would be transferred to the local accident and emergency unit.

“In the newly configured suite we can appropriately accommodate up to two adults or an adult and a child or young person. This means we can provide a far more flexible level of service provision in age appropriate settings, whilst also taking away additional pressure from other health care services locally, for example our Accident and Emergency departments.”