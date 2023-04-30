Nurses prepare to take to Shropshire picket lines in latest strike action

Nurses on the picket line at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry in February

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has voted to take industrial action at employers in the county, including Shropshire Community NHS Health Trust (ShropCom) and the Robert Jones & Agnus Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH).

The full list of employers can be found on the RCN website.

When will strike action take place?

Strike action for fair pay will run continuously from 8pm (or the start of the night shift) on Sunday, April 30 to 11.59pm on Monday, May 1.

This will apply to all shift patterns, including night shifts.

RCN members employed at either ShropCom or RJAH who are scheduled to work during these times have the opportunity to take part. It is down to personal choice to go on strike for all or some of this time.

Where will the strike action take place?

On Monday, May 1, from 10am to 2pm, two picket lines will be stationed at the main road entrance at William Farr House, Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury and the main entrance to the car park at Ludlow Community Hospital, Gravel Hill, Ludlow.

Picket lines will not be held during the night shifts.

Regardless of any strike action taking place, health leaders say it is important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

Some key points to remember:

If the NHS has not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action

The NHS is asking patients to use services wisely during industrial action and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most. This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs, and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency

Local Minor Injury Units, GP surgeries and pharmacies are not impacted by this strike action. Please continue to attend your GP appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise

The NHS is also asking the public to play their part by taking simple steps during industrial action to look after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.