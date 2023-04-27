'Come forward as usual during next nursing strike days' say Shropshire NHS leaders

Nurses on the picket line at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry, in February

Even though the RCN strike will not now go into Tuesday following legal action by the Government against the union the strike is still set to involve Robert Jones & Agnus Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) and Shropshire Community NHS Health Trust (ShropCom).

The next round of industrial action will take place from 8pm on Sunday 30 April to 11.59pm on Monday 1 May. On these dates, RCN members working for RJAH and ShropCom will have the opportunity and personal choice to go on strike for all or some of this time.

Health leaders in Shropshire say regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

Here are some key points to remember:

If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action

The NHS is asking patients to use services wisely during industrial action and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most. This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs, and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency

Local Minor Injury Units, GP surgeries and pharmacies are not impacted by this strike action. Please continue to attend your GP appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise

The NHS is also asking the public to play their part by taking simple steps during industrial action to look after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.