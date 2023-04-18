Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More than 350 operations and appointments cancelled in Shropshire during junior doctors strike

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordHealthPublished: Last Updated: Comments

More than 350 appointments were cancelled and postponed in the county due to last week's junior doctors strike, NHS figures have shown.

The strikes affected all of the county's major hospitals.
The strikes affected all of the county's major hospitals.

NHS England has published figures which show the number of staff who were on strike during the four days, from April 11 to 14, as well as the amount of inpatient and outpatient appointments cancelled.

Across England at the height of the four-day walkout there were 27,361 members of staff on strike.

Across both Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, and the Robert Jones and Agnes hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) there were 358 appointments cancelled – 205 at SaTH, and 153 at RJAH.

Figures also show that across the four days at RJAH there were 55 members of staff on strike – 12 on April 11, 14 on April 12, 15 on April 13, and 14 on April 14.

The update from NHS England says that 'no data was submitted' by SaTH to show how many workers took industrial action.

Health
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
Gobowen
Oswestry
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News