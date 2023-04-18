The strikes affected all of the county's major hospitals.

NHS England has published figures which show the number of staff who were on strike during the four days, from April 11 to 14, as well as the amount of inpatient and outpatient appointments cancelled.

Across England at the height of the four-day walkout there were 27,361 members of staff on strike.

Across both Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, and the Robert Jones and Agnes hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) there were 358 appointments cancelled – 205 at SaTH, and 153 at RJAH.

Figures also show that across the four days at RJAH there were 55 members of staff on strike – 12 on April 11, 14 on April 12, 15 on April 13, and 14 on April 14.