Public urged to 'choose wisely' as Shropshire hospitals brace for 'challenging' few weeks

All of Shropshire's major hospitals are set to be hit by the next round of junior doctors' strikes starting on Tuesday.

Local NHS bosses last week said they were "working hard to keep people safe" during the strikes, which start at 6.59am on Tuesday, and run to 6.59am on Saturday.

The latest industrial action follows three days of strikes by junior doctors last month.

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin said that staff at The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry, along with workers at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Shropshire Community Health Trust will all walk out over the four days

In a message to the public ahead of the Easter Bank Holidays, Dr Ed Rysdale, an Emergency Medicine Consultant at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, urged the public to do what they could to make sure they go to the right place for treatment.

He said that the planned junior doctors walkout was going to lead to "some disruption", with those on strike providing a "vital service throughout the trust".

But he said A&E departments would be ready to help those with the most serious injuries and illnesses.

He said: "The next few weeks are going to be very challenging for the NHS.

"We expect the Easter Bank Holiday weekend to be very busy, and this is going to be followed by four days of strike action by our junior doctors.

"These junior doctors are vital members of our clinical team and provide a vital service throughout the trust.

"Because of this we expect some disruption to services over the next couple of weeks.

"You can help us by choosing wisely. Please phone NHS 111 or use NHS 111 online to be signposted to the best place to get care from.

"If you have a life or limb-threatening injury or illness the A&E department will be open to look after you.

"If you come to our emergency departments you may experience more delays than normal. This is because we will be looking after those that are most in need. And with our limited resources that we will have, with our junior doctors not being present, we will concentrate on looking after those wo are most seriously ill or injured."

The update from health bosses last week said that people should attend appointments unless they were told of cancellations in advance – and not to call to check if appointments are still going ahead.