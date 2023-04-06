MP pledges support for Hope House children's hospice over future of NHS funding

Helen Morgan met children and staff at Hope House in Oswestry

The North Shropshire MP visited Hope House as it seeks to secure the future of the Children’s Hospice Grant, which NHS England is currently refusing to commit to beyond 2023/4.

Hope House, in Morda, near Oswestry, would not be able to maintain its current level of care and support for seriously ill children in Shropshire without the continuation of the grant next year.

Mrs Morgan has pledged to support the campaign, supporting calls of other Liberal Democrat MPs in Parliament to maintain the grant, and committing to write to the Secretary of State for Health.

Andy Goldsmith, chief executive at Hope House said: “We are very grateful to Helen for taking time to see first hand the care that Hope House provides to seriously ill children and for her support for our campaign to protect the Children’s Hospice Grant.

“To think that this vital funding may be reduced or lost, and the impact this would have on our ability to provide care, makes it vital that we do all we can to ensure that this doesn't happen."

Mrs Morgan said: “Hope House do incredible work to support families across Shropshire and beyond, supporting them to make the most of life in what are often the most unimaginably hard circumstances.

“It’s crucial that the Government commits to continue funding the Children’s Hospice Grant. Without it, fantastic charities like Hope House won’t be able to provide crucial care for children and support families - the human cost of that cut would be unbearable.