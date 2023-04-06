Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP pledges support for Hope House children's hospice over future of NHS funding

By Megan JonesMordaHealthPublished: Comments

MP Helen Morgan has pledged to do everything possible to protect Hope House’s NHS funding during a visit to the children’s hospice.

Helen Morgan met children and staff at Hope House in Oswestry
Helen Morgan met children and staff at Hope House in Oswestry

The North Shropshire MP visited Hope House as it seeks to secure the future of the Children’s Hospice Grant, which NHS England is currently refusing to commit to beyond 2023/4.

Hope House, in Morda, near Oswestry, would not be able to maintain its current level of care and support for seriously ill children in Shropshire without the continuation of the grant next year.

Mrs Morgan has pledged to support the campaign, supporting calls of other Liberal Democrat MPs in Parliament to maintain the grant, and committing to write to the Secretary of State for Health.

Andy Goldsmith, chief executive at Hope House said: “We are very grateful to Helen for taking time to see first hand the care that Hope House provides to seriously ill children and for her support for our campaign to protect the Children’s Hospice Grant.

“To think that this vital funding may be reduced or lost, and the impact this would have on our ability to provide care, makes it vital that we do all we can to ensure that this doesn't happen."

Mrs Morgan said: “Hope House do incredible work to support families across Shropshire and beyond, supporting them to make the most of life in what are often the most unimaginably hard circumstances.

“It’s crucial that the Government commits to continue funding the Children’s Hospice Grant. Without it, fantastic charities like Hope House won’t be able to provide crucial care for children and support families - the human cost of that cut would be unbearable.

“Thank you to the wonderful team at Hope House for taking the time to show me around. I feel privileged to have met some of the superstar children and carers.”

Health
News
Politics
Morda
Oswestry
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News