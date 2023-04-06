Leisure centres break records during open weekend

Children enjoying the climbing wall at Shrewsbury Villag esuring the open weekend

The Big Open Weekend (BOW) at Shrewsbury Sports Village, The Quarry Fitness and Swimming Centre in Shrewsbury, Oswestry Leisure Centre and Market Drayton Swimming and Fitness Centre took place in mid-March 2023.

The initiative offered local people the chance to try everything on offer at the Shropshire Council owned leisure centres for free and saw more than 2,000 extra visitors descend on the sports centres - surpassing 2022 numbers.

Since the last open weekend, Shropshire Council say there have been a host of improvements made at the centres, including a new BOX12 fitness studio at the Sports Village and upgrades to the gym equipment at both Oswestry and Market Drayton.

The Sports Village has also seen a soft play centre added to its mix of attractions.

Jamie Bryant, partnership manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operates the centres in partnership with Serco Leisure, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people taking advantage of our free open weekend in March.

"We had almost 2,000 extra visitors, well over 2022’s numbers, across the two-day event, and the centres were buzzing.

“Market Drayton Swimming and Fitness Centre actually won an award via our operating partner, with the centre beating other Serco Leisure facilities from across the UK and achieving the highest number of new sales versus their current membership numbers.

"Well done to the Market Drayton team, and to my colleagues across each of the centres for their hard work setting up this massive event and running all the sessions across the weekend. I hope our customers enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, added: “I am delighted to hear the BOW was such a massive success and hope that the people who signed up continue to enjoy the fantastic range of leisure and fitness facilities that are on offer through our sites.