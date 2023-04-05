Walkers raise more than £20,000 for Hope House

Hundreds of people took part in the Llangollen Canal Walk for Hope House.

The Hope House Llangollen Canal Walk saw walkers cross the start point at the Trevor Basin in Llangollen, before heading over the world-famous Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and continuing all the way to The Poachers pub at Chirk for refreshments – before heading back to receive their special medals.

The event was sponsored by the Principality Building Society and was supported by volunteers and marshals from the Wrexham and Erddig Rotary Club.

It was rescheduled due to the snow in March with some walkers choosing to take on the walk at a different time.

One of those was Jane Williams, from Wrexham, who has been doing the walk for 10 years in memory of her son Evan, who died suddenly in his sleep just weeks before his 13th birthday.

She said: “I can honestly say if we hadn’t had Hope House I don’t know what we would have done.

“By walking the Llangollen Canal Walk and raising this money for the hospices you’ve made sure families like mine continue to get the support when they need it the most.”

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to all of our amazing supporters who have joined us on our Llangollen Canal Walk, raising £16,000 so far with more money still coming in.

“This money will be supporting seriously ill local children and their families, and without this fantastic support we simply wouldn’t be able to be here for those that need us the most.