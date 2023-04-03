A quarter of five year olds have tooth decay

A quarter of five-year-olds in Telford have tooth decay

Data from the National Dental Epidemiology Programme for 2021 to 2022 show 135 of the 2,264 five-year-olds in Telford and Wrekin (6 per cent of the borough's under fives) had their teeth examined in the 2021-22 school year.

Of these children, 22 per cent had enamel decay or more serious decay to the layer of dentin under the enamel.

In Shropshire, where 3,129 five-year-olds (6.3 per cent of the county's under fives) had their teeth examined in the 2021-22 school year, 14.6 per cent had enamel decay.

The British Dental Association said England's oral health gap is widening yet ministers remain "asleep at the wheel" as figures show the problem of rotting teeth among the young is widespread across the country.

Across England, over 62,600 children were included in the analysis – representing about 9.1 per cent of the England population at age five.

Of those analysed, 29.3 per cent had dental decay.

Regionally, the North West saw the highest level of tooth decay among five-year-olds at 38.7 per cent, while the South West had the lowest proportion at 23.3 per cent.

Of the five-year-olds examined in the West Midlands, 28.2 per cent had dental decay.

The programme's report said: “The cause of dental decay is well understood and is related to the frequent exposure of teeth to fermentable carbohydrates, most commonly through eating and drinking sugary snacks and drinks."

The report said while inequalities in those with tooth decay fell from 2008 to 2015, there have been no further reductions since then.

Eddie Crouch, British Dental Association chairman, said there has been no action to break the link between decay and deprivation.

He said: “Whether it’s providing access to basic care, rolling out tried and tested programmes in schools, or fluoridating water, our youngest patients require deeds not words.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the number of children seen by NHS dentists increased by 43.6 per cent in the last year.

They added: “We know tooth decay is often linked to deprivation and we are taking action to provide cost of living support."