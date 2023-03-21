Be aware of symptoms of lesser know cancer say health experts

Be aware Ovarian Cancer symptoms

March is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, and Shropshire Council has joined with the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to highlight the signs and symptoms of Ovarian Cancer.

On Tuesday, officers from Shropshire Council’s wellbeing outreach team will join representatives from the Lingen Davies charity at an event in Asda car park, in Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury.

They will be sharing information with the public and encouraging people to start conversations about ovarian cancer with their friends and families.

Miranda Ashwell, LiveLife Project Lead at Lingen Davies said that ovarian cancer was most common in people over the age of 50.

Common signs of ovarian cancer can easily be ignored, as they are similar to symptoms of the menopause. They can also be signs of less serious conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, ovarian cysts and polycystic ovary syndrome, she said.

The four main symptoms of ovarian cancer are persistent stomach pain, persistent bloating, difficulty eating or feeling full more quickly and needing to wee more frequently.

Other symptoms can include indigestion, back pain, changes in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, post-menopausal vaginal bleeding and extreme tiredness.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it doesn’t mean that you have ovarian cancer, but it is always recommended that you speak to a doctor and share your concerns.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for public health, adult social care and communities, said: “The national campaign to raise awareness of ovarian cancer is a great opportunity for us to start a conversation with our own friends and families. Make sure you are familiar with the signs and symptoms, and don’t forget to get checked by a GP if you are worried about anything.

"The wellbeing outreach team and our partners at Lingen Davies do a great job of sharing this message with the community, and I am sure their joint event in Shrewsbury next week will be useful to many.”

Miranda Ashwell said this was an important opportunity to highlight cancer and encourage people to become more aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer,

“Current statistics show that one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Lingen Davies’s LiveLife Cancer Awareness work is dedicated to talking to everyone throughout our community to promote awareness about the signs and symptoms of cancer and encourage people to take action if they have any concerns. Getting an early diagnosis is key to generating the best outcomes and treatment options.