Fresh date set for postponed Pontesbury Potter

The Pontesbury Potter has been rearranged for April 1.

Last week’s wintry weather and warnings of more to come put paid to the 13-mile Pontesbury Potter in aid of Severn Hospice as organisers feared it was too risky for the hundreds of walkers to take part.

Now they have contacted all those signed up to the original event with details of the new date and arrangements.

Jess Druce, area fundraiser for Severn Hospice, said: “We’re all systems go for April 1. The route, which we keep secret until the day, is the same one we originally planned so there’s no change in the challenge.

“I know it was frustrating and disappointing for everyone when we had to postpone, and I hope everyone who was ready to go will be able to make the new date.

“I must thank Mary Webb School and the Cricket Club especially and our suppliers and volunteers for being so understanding and accommodating with all the changes. It’s been a busy few days for everyone getting the new date in place,” she added.

All participants who’d pledged to support the original event will receive an email with the new date, venue arrangements, and details of what to do if they can’t make the rearranged event.