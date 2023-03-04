Bleed kits land in town after fundraising success

Lynne Baird visited the Navy Club in Newport Shropshire to talk of the importance of bleed kits. In Picture: Lynne Baird and Peter Scott

Newport, in Telford, saw a visit from Lynne Baird in February, who set up the Daniel Baird Foundation in memory of her 26-year-old son after he was fatally stabbed in Birmingham in July 2017.

Lynne visited the Navy Club on Valentine's Day to explain the use and the importance of Bleed Control packs.

The visit came after a campaign was launched to raise money to fund the lifesaving equipment in Newport.

The crowdfunder, aiming to raise £1,000 to buy six packs, surpassed its target to reach £1,392.

Newport Councillor Peter Scott launched the campaign.

“With ambulances taking so long to get to emergencies, having something to stem the flow, could save lives," said Mr Scott. “It’s not just about stabbings, it can be any incident where blood is spilled. The kits give people the ability to treat minor and major bleeds.

“The packs can be used for any blood injury, from dog bites to traffic injuries to serious stabbings.

“If we could raise £1,000, it would help us to deliver up to six packs to the town as well as training. We would like them strategically placed around Newport, a bit like defibrillators really. If one had to be used once, the chances are it could save a life. It’s a sensible precaution and all towns should have them because things do happen.”

The first of the kits have now been placed in venues around the town, at the Navy Club, The Pheasant, The Barley, The Swan, The Railway Tavern and The Wheatsheaf.