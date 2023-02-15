Village health and wellbeing plan to be unveiled

Highley Medical Centre

In November last year, the management at Highley Medical Practice gave notice of plans to end the contract to manage the service.

The contract will expire at the end of March.

The move sparked concerns that the practice could close – although NHS bosses insisted at the time that they were working to ensure that the service would continue.

Among the proposals being planned was for the service to relocate to the nearby Severn Centre in Highley – where it could combine with other services in a new health and wellbeing hub.

In an event next week, health bosses and other representatives will be explaining the plan to residents from Highley and will answer their questions.

The drop-in session is on Thursday, February 16, between 5pm and 7pm in the Severn Centre library area.

Organisations represented will include NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin; Shropshire Council; Highley Parish Council as well South-East Shropshire Primary Care Network (PCN).

Dr Jessica Harvey, Clinical Director for the PCN, said: “I’m really excited by this opportunity for Highley residents and look forward to taking people through the plans as they currently stand.

“I will be delivering a 15-minute informal talk at 5.15pm and the same again at 6.15pm about the potential for a new health and wellbeing centre in Highley.

"It will be great to hear people’s views and hear any suggestions on what we should be considering and what will help residents in regard to their health and wellbeing.