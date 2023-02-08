Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin contract to end in April

The service, one of 152 local Healthwatch groups in England, will no longer be providing patient watchdog services for Telford and Wrekin after March 31, after 10 years of work in the borough.

Both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council spoke of their intentions to re-tender contracts for the local Healthwatch last year.

Chairman of Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin (HWT&W), Barry Parnaby, spoke of his disappointment over the loss of the contract with the borough council.

Mr Parnaby said: "We've very disappointed, it's soul-destroying. Especially with what's going on at the moment with health and social care, we feel it's bad timing.

"We have done so much work over the last ten years, and we thought we were best placed to provide that continuity of support to the public."

In a letter to Healthwatch's partners addressing the change, Mr Parnaby and vice chair David Bell spoke of the organisations accomplishment's over the last decade.

They said: "We are obviously sad that we have lost this service after ten successful years of providing information and advice, engaging widely with the local community, undertaking visits from care homes, hospital wards, GP practices and more, writing reports, undertaking surveys and research into local health and care issues and seeking to resolve concerns and service complaints.

"Our board and team have attended a wide range of statutory meetings to provide feedback on local views and help decisions to improve the delivery of services.

"This included all stages of the Future Fit process and Hospital Transformation Programme. At all times we continue to fight for the interest of our community.

"All engaged with HWT&W are proud of our services and as individuals we will continue our involvement to assist with the current NHS crisis and the efforts to improve all aspects of the local services including ambulance waits, A&E pressures, pressure on beds and wards, waiting times and for all in discharges and community care.

"We wish every success to all in the tasks ahead and the constant quest for the improvement of all health and care delivery to all in our local community."

Mr Parnaby said they were working hard to support their staff find new roles, who were all on fixed-term contracts until March 31.