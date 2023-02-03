Cancer support site being relaunched at county hospital

Ella Sadd, Macmillan Support Centre Assistant Manager at SaTH, at the new-look centre.

The existing centre at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has been extended into the former Rehabitat shop area, creating a more friendly and spacious environment for visitors.

Decorated in calming green and blues, there is now a room with plenty of information leaflets and help to hand, so visitors can just drop in or book an appointment. There is also a separate room for private chats.

The work has been funded by Macmillan Cancer Support, which is a charity providing specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer, and was supported by Shrewsbury & Telford Hosppital NHS Trust’s (SaTH) estates dpartment.

Ella Sadd, Macmillan Support Centre assistant manager at SaTH, said: “I would like to encourage anybody affected by cancer who needs any support to either just drop in for a cuppa or book an appointment.

“We officially open on Monday, February 6, and our doors will then be open Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Come along to see us, we would love to see you.”

Sara Biffen, acting chief operating officer at SaTH, said: “The centre looks wonderful after the refurbishment work. It is so nice that visitors can go along and now have a new area, where they can sit and chat with the support of Macmillan to hand.”

Tudor Humphreys, Macmillan partnership manager for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to relaunch this new-look centre which has been having a positive impact on the local community for many years already. Being diagnosed with cancer can affect so many different areas of your life, from relationships to finances.

“The Macmillan Cancer Support Centre will hopefully feel more comfortable while continuing to support people with all those non-clinical needs, to enable them to live well with cancer, not just survive.”