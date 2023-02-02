Mother urges people to support Hope House annual canal walk

Jane Williams, who lost her son Evan 10 years ago aged 12, was supported by Hope House and is encouraging other people to join the fundraiser.

The 12th annual Llangollen Canal Walk, organised by Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices and sponsored by Principality Building Society, will take place on Sunday, March 12.

It will see walkers join a special 10-mile route taking in the stunning scenery, including the world-famous Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

Encouraging people to sign up for this year’s event is Jane Williams whose son Evan died suddenly in his sleep weeks before his 13th birthday in 2013.

Jane and the family, from Wrexham, have been supported by Hope House ever since and she has been walking the Llangollen Canal Walk for many years to support the hospices.

“Evan had no illness at all. He was fit and healthy and he simply went to bed and died in his sleep,” she said.

“I found him when I went to wake him in the morning. It was a huge shock for us all. I can honestly say if we hadn’t had Hope House I don’t know what we would have done.

“By walking the Llangollen Canal Walk and supporting the hospices you’ll be making sure families like mine continue get the support when they need it the most.”

Starting at the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct walkers will follow a marshalled five miles along the canal to The Poachers at Chirk.

After a comfort stop and goody bag, everyone will return along the same route to cross the aqueduct for the second time where they will get their hands on a colourful limited edition 2023 medal.

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “This wonderful event is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and a spring in your step this March. Bring along friends, family, colleagues and those four-legged friends and embrace the great outdoors.

“We have already sold more than half the places for the canal walk, which is absolutely incredible.

“This event is extremely popular and has always been a sell-out, so make sure you sign up and get your tickets via the Hope House website to avoid disappointment.”