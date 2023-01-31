Notification Settings

Over one thousand years of NHS service celebrated at Oswestry hospital

By Eleanor Lawson

The year was 1993 – Jurassic Park was the highest-grossing film in the box office, Meat Loaf’s I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) spent seven weeks at No.1 and English football legend Bobby Moore passed away.

Staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

But it was also the year 35 members of staff at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital started their careers in the National Health Service.

On Monday, these members of staff gathered to celebrate at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s annual long service awards, where they were presented with certificates and vouchers by chairman Harry Turner and chief executive Stacey Keegan.

Harry said: “The 35 members of staff who are celebrating their long service have racked up an impressive 1,050 years of NHS service between them, which is just fantastic, and what makes it really special is that some of these staff members have spent their entire careers at RJAH.”

Stacey added: “On behalf of the executive team, and also on behalf of the NHS, I would like to thank all our staff who have received their long service award for their commitment to caring for patients over the past 30 years.”

All the staff members presented with a certificate and voucher have dedicated 30 years or more of service either at the Oswestry-based hospital or elsewhere in the NHS.

Andrew Biggs, medical illustration manager, has spent his whole NHS career at RJAH. He said: “I’ve met and worked with some fantastic people over the past 30 years and seen so many changes in terms of both my role and the hospital. I look forward to my future years with the NHS.”

Jane Morgan, a nurse on main outpatients, said: “I have loved my 47 years in the NHS and I love my job. My patients will always come first, and I am still as dedicated and conscientious today as I was 47 years ago. I look forward to many more years with the NHS.”

