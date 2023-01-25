Shropshire nursing boss thanks 100 who attended public meeting on hospitals' future

Shropshire's director of nursing Hayley Flavell

More than 100 members of our community joined an About Health event where they found out the latest on the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) and what this means for our services.

Thank you to everyone who joined last night’s livestream and to those who submitted their questions in advance of the session. It’s really important that we hear your feedback and views so that our services are the best they can possibly be.

For those who weren’t able to join, we will be publishing the recording on our website as well as the responses to all questions received, and highlighting opportunities to get involved and shape our services in the agreed new way of working through a number of focus groups and sessions over the coming months.

In the meantime, if you sign up to become a community member by following this link (bit.ly/3j42yQj) we will keep you updated on how you can get involved and updated on the programme through our monthly update.

This year we are aiming to secure the final national approvals for HTP, which will lead to improvements in hospital services for everyone across the region.

Once national approval has been secured, work can begin to implement the agreed changes at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

***

This week, cervical cancer charity Jo’s Trust launched its Cervical Cancer Prevention Week and I would urge those who are eligible to book their cervical screening appointment.

Please make an appointment as soon as possible if you have received an invitation for cervical screening or missed your last screening. There is no need to feel worried or embarrassed about the screening itself, as you will be put at ease. Screening really does save lives.

***

Well done to colleagues who braved a cold water dip every day for a month to raise £950 for our Trust charity’s Dementia Appeal.

Karen Breese, our Dementia Team Lead, was joined by colleagues including Kath Preece, Head of Clinical Governance, Jess Mitchell, Quality Governance Facilitator, Jo Smith, Helen Edwards and Lou James.

Funds raised for the appeal will support the ongoing items needed for activity boxes for patients living with dementia. You can still support the team here: bit.ly/3Hp0j3p

***

We recently welcomed a group of nurses who trained at RSH for a trip down memory lane to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Steve Lennox, Jeanette Langley-Brown, Sue Cooper, Jane Kent, Elizabeth Leonard and Deborah Oliver were part of a group of 20 who started their training in January 1983 and qualified in 1986.