Health leaders urge pregnant women and young children to get 'vital' flu vaccine as cases rise

It comes after recent data from NHS England showed that flu infection and hospital admission rates remained high over the Christmas and New Year period.

Meanwhile, across the Midlands, 3.7 million flu vaccines have been delivered.

Alison Bussey, chief nursing officer for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care Board, said: “Despite our best efforts to deliver as many flu vaccinations to the residents of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, we are still seeing a high number of flu admissions to our hospitals.

"Therefore, it remains vital that anyone eligible, including pregnant women, and children aged two and three, who are yet to have their flu jab, book in as soon as possible.”

Anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine has also been urged to do so, with officials saying it's not too late to get one – with more than 375,000 vaccine appointments available next week.

NHS national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “We knew this winter would be one of the most difficult in the history of the NHS and I want to thank staff for all their hard work in caring for and treating so many patients while dealing with record demand on services, including the enormous pressure from flu and Covid.

“The plans we announced last autumn will help ensure we are in the best place possible to provide care for patients at this incredibly challenging time, with extra call handlers in place, community services established to help keep people out of hospital where possible and we’re also continuing to make good progress to put the equivalent of 7,000 extra beds in place by March.

“It remains vital that people make the most of services like 111 online and as ever, only use 999 in an emergency, and it’s also crucial that those who are eligible come forward for flu and Covid vaccines as soon as possible.”

For more information on the flu jab in pregnancy, visit nhs.uk/pregnancy/keeping-well/flu-jab