New ambulance strikes loom in West Midlands as talks fail

Some paramedics and emergency control workers are expected to walk out tomorrow in the latest action over pay and conditions.

The action by the GMB union affects 999 calls made to West Midlands Ambulance Service.

And further strikes are planned for later this month.

It comes as figures reveal there are fewer GPs available to help patients in Shropshire than 12 months ago. The fall comes despite a Government pledge to recruit thousands of GPs by 2025.

The bitter dispute between NHS workers and the Government looks set to continue after talks were branded an “insult”.