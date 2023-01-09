Meeting set to answer Shropshire public's questions on Future Fit hospital transformation

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is set to host an update meeting on January 24 and has invited people to register to join an event entitled About Health – Transforming hospital services: the future of Future Fit.

A SaTH spokesman said: "2023 will be a milestone year for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust and the Hospital Transformation Programme, which aims to improve services across our two hospital sites."

They say the controversial programme will be "central to us developing two thriving hospitals that can deliver better care for everyone, including: Enhanced urgent care services that will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at both sites."

They added that a dedicated emergency department in Shrewsbury will be for everyone in Shropshire, Telford, Wrekin and Mid Wales, with faster access to medical and surgical specialties.

A petition against the changes has been launched by Telford & Wrekin Council but health leaders say that dedicated facilities in Telford will provide for planned care for everyone in Shropshire, Telford, Wrekin and Mid Wales, reducing the number of delays to scheduled appointments and operations. It will, they say, mean services that are more resilient to future pressures.

Members of the hospital transformation team and key clinical leads are set to attend the online meeting and answer questions on how the plans have been developed, opportunities for people to get involved and what will happen next.

"The Hospital Transformation Programme is informed by clinicians, staff, partners and local people and we are finalising our detailed clinical and financial plans, before seeking national assurance and unlocking the significant national investment of £312m for our hospitals," the spokesman added.

People are invited to email questions in advance of the event to sath.improvinghospitals@nhs.net

The online meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 24, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.