Shropshire-based insurer gives Severn Hospice a £3,100 boost

Nicky Green, left, from Severn Hospice's fundraising team, with Kate Hamilton of NFU Mutual

Rural insurer NFU Mutual Agents launched its national £1.92 million Agency Giving Fund three years ago to help local frontline charities across the country.

Kate Hamilton, agent from Telford, said: “NFU Mutual has been a champion of rural communities the length and breadth of the UK for over 110 years, and the Agency Giving Fund champions local causes that are working day and night to change people’s lives and give hope for a better future.

“We’re extremely proud to have nominated Severn Hospice for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they make to our community.”

The Agency Giving Fund forms part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25m funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2022, to help tackle the ongoing effects of the pandemic and assist with recovery.

Severn Hospice is a completely independent charity, not part of the NHS, and has to raise around two-thirds of its running costs.

Nicky Green, from Severn Hospice's fundraising team, said: "It was so kind of NFU Mutual to choose us to benefit from their Agency Giving Fund. Their donation will allow us to continue with our work providing care to local people living with an incurable illness.

"The care we provide, to families living in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales is only possible thanks to the generous support we receive from local communities. All the care we provide is free of charge - but it is not without cost. We must raise £2 for every £3 we spend.

"The kindness and generosity of the staff at the Telford NFU agency is so appreciated and we thank them for their ongoing support."

To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed where they’re needed most, NFU Mutual’s Agents, with over 295 offices nationwide, have been given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.

