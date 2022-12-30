Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New dementia support group to launch in Shropshire in the new year

By Megan JonesWhitchurchHealthPublished: Comments

A new Shropshire support group for those living with dementia is opening in the new year.

A support group, aiming to provide a safe space for carers and those who are living with dementia will be available from January 9 in Whitchurch.

It will be run by ASTAR Homecare and the Alzheimer's Society, with activities, refreshments and support provided for those impacted by dementia.

The group will meet once a month at the Archibald Worthington Club on Castle Hill from 2pm to 3.30pm, starting on January 9.

To book a place or for more information, call 01948 302131 or email post@astarhomecare.co.uk.

Health
News
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News