New dementia support group to launch in Shropshire in the new year

A support group, aiming to provide a safe space for carers and those who are living with dementia will be available from January 9 in Whitchurch.

It will be run by ASTAR Homecare and the Alzheimer's Society, with activities, refreshments and support provided for those impacted by dementia.

The group will meet once a month at the Archibald Worthington Club on Castle Hill from 2pm to 3.30pm, starting on January 9.