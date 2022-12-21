Shropshire hospitals critical incident: Only go to A&E with life-threatening conditions urge bosses

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital A&E stock

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has declared a critical incident because of extreme pressures amid the ambulance workers' strike.

It is urging people to choose the best service for their needs if they are ill or injured over the busy festive period.

Rising Covid-19 case numbers, high demand for services and ongoing challenges with workforce sickness are all contributing to pressure on the system.

Alison Bussey, chief nursing officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said steps were being taken to prioritise and maintain safe services for patients and manage emergency care.

"Patients with the highest level of need will be prioritised; this could mean non-urgent services are postponed and routine operations are rescheduled," she said.

"Cancer and other critical operations will continue to be prioritised. If you are not contacted directly about an operation being postponed, please continue to attend your appointment as usual."

“This critical incident is an indication of the serious pressure the system is facing. We regret that it has been necessary to take this step, but it is important that we focus on patients needing urgent and emergency care as a priority.

“We are appealing to our community to only come to A&E for life-threatening conditions and injuries. We urge you not to attend A&E unless it’s an emergency."

She said NHS 111 online could help people find where to get help and support while Minor Injury Units, such as the ones located in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch, could help give advice and treatment for a variety of minor injuries such as sprains and strains.

“If you have a relative or loved one in hospital who is well enough to go home but is waiting to be discharged with homecare and community health support, you may be able to help them get home quicker if you and your family can support them at home," she added.

“We are working extremely hard to ensure people are kept safe, and would like to reassure the public that despite the challenges faced, our services remain open for anyone who needs them. Please help us to help you and those you love.”

NSH Shropshire Telford and Wrekin has set out a help list for the public: