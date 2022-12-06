Brain injury charity in urgent plea for donations as shelf stocks dry up

Headway UK has issued an urgent plea for help as charity shop donations plummet

Staff at the Headway UK shop in Whitchurch say they're in desperate need of quality winter clothes and bric-a-brac to help the charity continue its vital work of providing support to brain injury survivors and their loved ones.

Carol Tennet, Headway's head of retail, said: "In the last six months, we have seen a 10 per cent decline in donations across Headway's charity shops. Whilst we don’t know the exact cause of the decline, we do believe this is one of the many results of the cost-of-living crisis.

"10 per cent is a huge drop in donations and the impact on our shops is vast. We are also seeing a six per cent increase in the number of customers coming through our doors, so we are really facing challenging times at the moment.

"We urgently need more donations so that our charity shops can keep up with demand as well as continuing to support those affected by life-changing brain injuries.”

Headway is a UK-wide charity that works to improve life after brain injury by providing support, advocacy, and information services.

Its network of groups and branches offer a wide range of services including carer support, social re-integration, community outreach, fundraising, and respite care to brain injury survivors and their families.

Store manager Susan Sealy said: "As the days get colder, the nights get longer, and the heating bills get bigger, everyone is desperately searching for warm winter clothing to keep the chills at bay.

"We would particularly welcome donations of good quality jumpers, coats, tops, trousers, and bric-a-brac.

"Every year, around 350,000 people are admitted to hospital with a brain injury. That's one every 90 seconds.

"The money raised from sales in our charity shops goes a long way towards ensuring vital care remains in place for those affected by brain injury. So please think of Headway if you are making way for Santa or clearing space for relatives to visit this Christmas."