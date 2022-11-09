Shrewsbury MP voices fears over nursing strike impact on patients

Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, praised nurses for their efforts but was 'saddened' to see industrial action confirmed by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

"I am immensely grateful to nurses, as well as everyone else involved in the NHS, for the jobs that they do, especially during the pandemic," said Mr Kawczynski.

"I am saddened to see that industrial action has been approved. These are profoundly challenging times for our country, and I want to point out that the Government accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body in full and has given over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year.

"This is on top of a 3 per cent pay increase last year when public sector pay was frozen and wider Government support with the cost of living.

"Patients are the priority," he added. "And I fear for how they will be affected by the upcoming industrial action."

Industrial action is expected to begin before the end of this year and the RCN’s mandate to organise strikes runs until early May 2023, six months after members finished voting.

RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Pat Cullen said: “Anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard. Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work.

“Ministers must look in the mirror and ask how long they will put nursing staff through this. While we plan our strike action, next week’s Budget is the UK government’s opportunity to signal a new direction with serious investment. Across the country, politicians have the power to stop this now and at any point.