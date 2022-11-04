Volunteering opportunities at county hospitals

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has been awarded a grant of more than £86,000 from the new Volunteering Futures Fund – part of NHS Charities Together, and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The fund has been announced to help people from under-represented groups, including those facing socio-economic disadvantages, people from diverse ethnic backgrounds, and those with disabilities, to overcome barriers and get involved in volunteering.

SaTH will use the funds to extend its young volunteer scheme for 16 to 18 year olds; this includes a 15-month programme which will focus on, although not entirely, recruiting younger volunteers from underrepresented communities across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Powys.

As part of this, SaTH said it wants to engage with schools, colleges, charities, community groups and individuals for suggestions on how it can create a range of accessible volunteering opportunities for young people, which will support them in their aspirations, while also improving patient experience.

Poppy Horrocks, Lead for the Volunteering Futures Fund Project at SaTH, said: “We are encouraging people who have an interest in healthcare to get in touch and have a chat with us about how we can support their future goals.

“Volunteering is a great way to explore careers and enhance CVs, but it is also an excellent way to build confidence whilst meeting new people and making a positive difference.

“I am always incredibly proud when I see our volunteers develop from being incredibly shy and nervous, to being confident and competent in just a matter of weeks.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation at SaTH, said: “Our volunteering opportunities span over 30 different roles, in both clinical and non-clinical areas. Volunteers make an enormous difference in our hospitals and allow us to go that bit further for our patients.”

Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, said: “As the national, independent charity caring for the NHS, we were delighted to work with our partners to roll out the Volunteering Futures Fund.

“As part of our commitment to tackle community inequalities, we believe the Volunteering Futures Fund will provide important, life-changing opportunities for young people from all backgrounds who are currently facing barriers to volunteering. We’re excited to see the difference it can make to those living in Shropshire and all around the UK.”