Telford music event in memory of popular super-fan raises £1,400 for charity

By Matthew PanterTelfordHealthPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A concert in memory of a popular music fan has raised more than £1,400 for charity.

Members of The Original Wanted and Eternity Road hand over a cheque after their fundraiser
Members of The Original Wanted and Eternity Road hand over a cheque after their fundraiser

Telford bands Eternity Road and The Original Wanted joined forces to put on a show in memory of a long-time supporter of the groups, Perla Williams.

Perla was a big fan of Telford's music scene but died earlier this year of cancer.

It lead to the groups putting on 'Perla's Gig' at the Firefly and the event raised £1,439.32 for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Julian Lloyd, guitarist for Eternity Road, said the event was such a success that it might even be repeated.

"We had ticket sales of more than 100 before the event and then a good turn out on the night as well.

"As it's a modestly-sized club, it was really busy - and apparently it sold out of beer!

"It was just really well supported and Perla's family came along and were touched by the support. It really showed how well thought of Perla was.

"She was a big follower of ours and such a sweet lady. We would see her on a regular basis. She would come to most of our gigs.

"Unfortunately we lost her in March this year and it came as a shock to everyone in the local music community because most bands knew her very well. She had a large circle of friends.

"This was a lovely way of showing what she meant to people and there's a possibility we may make it an annual event.

"To raise £1,400 when our target was £1,000 – which we also thought was very ambitious – is really pleasing. We are delighted."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

