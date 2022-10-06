Event in support of young Telford woman left paralysed hours after being sent home by doctors

Jodie Cox with father-in-law Phil Kaleta

A jam-packed fundraiser is on this weekend to help raise £10,000 to help 27-year-old Jodie Cox regain her independence after being diagnosed with bone cancer and told she would never walk again.

The beautician from Ketley was sent home by doctors in 2021 with IBS relief medication after suffering with back pain.

Within a matter of hours of leaving hospital, Jodie was completely paralysed from the waist down.

Alone due to Covid restrictions, she received the devastating news that she was not only battling an aggressive bone cancer, but that she would never walk again.

Jodie's family are continuing efforts to raise money by hosting a family fun day so Jodie can regain her independence as she adjusts to her new life.

The family are hoping the money raised will go towards physiotherapy costs, which are running up a bill of up to £200 a week, wheelchair adaptations and access to spinal cord injury specialists which aren't currently funded by the NHS.

The fun day is set to take place at the Wren's Nest in Ketley on Sunday, October 9 from 12pm to 6pm.

The day boasts a disco, stalls and games as well as an incredible raffle with prizes including a 50-inch TV, £100 salon voucher and escape room experience.

Sunday's event will also see Jodie's friend, Zoe Austin, 35, brave the shave for Jodie's cause.

Zoe's fundraiser has raised over £2,000 so far, which brings total efforts up to almost £6,000.

In addition, Jodie's father-in-law, Phil Kaleta, and friends John Hobbs and Neil Weston will soon be undertaking a staggering 182-mile run and cycling journey in 24 hours.