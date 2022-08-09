Falls prevention event for older people

The event is returning later this month

Shropshire charity Community Resource is bringing its ‘Functional Fitness MOTs’ to Christ Church Glebe Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, August 31.

Two-hour slots are available to book from 9.30am and will see participants take part in one-to-one fitness tests – measuring strength, balance, flexibility and stamina – and a free taster exercise class.

There is also a demonstration on how to get up from the floor after a fall, along with further information on how to reduce the risk of falling.

The event is for anyone aged between 60 and 95 and is free to attend, but booking is essential.

Community resource development officer Susie Hancock said: “Remaining physically active is vital to overall health and wellbeing but as we age we're more likely to be less active, resulting in a loss of strength and balance.

“Our Functional Fitness MOT events are run by an experienced team that can help you get an idea of your fitness levels, with guidance on steps you can take to minimise your risk of falling.

“We have helped many people in Shrewsbury and across the county but we know there are still people who will benefit from this support so please do get in touch to book your place.”

The Functional Fitness MOTs are being supported by Shropshire Council and NHS Charities Together.

The programmes are free to attend with the option to make a charitable donation to Community Resource on the day.